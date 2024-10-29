Assura: Healthcare property firm seeks second listing on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The healthcare-focussed investor said the listing is expected to become effective later this year, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals in South Africa.

The Company will not place or issue any new Assura shares in connection with its application and will remain listed on the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) category of the Official List in London.

Assura said that it believes the JSE listing would be “beneficial to the company and stakeholders”.

Assura's £11m Ambulance Hub in Bury St Edmunds.

Jonathan Murphy, CEO of Assura, added: "We are excited to announce that we are moving forward with an application for a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange which we believe will contribute to liquidity in our shares.

"As the UK's leading diversified healthcare REIT, Assura offers an attractive proposition to South African investors, who we look forward to welcoming onto our share register.”

The move comes after Assura earlier this year announced the £500m acquisition of a UK private hospital portfolio from Canada-based Northwest Healthcare Properties.

The takeover included 14 locations averaging 36 registered beds per hospital.

Assura’s property value was set to increase to £3.2 bn as a result of the acquisition.