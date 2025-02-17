Assura rejects fourth takeover proposal from US private equity giant KKR

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Assura – which owns more than 600 buildings, including doctors’ surgeries – turned down the latest approach from KKR, worth 48p a share, on Saturday.

It comes after Assura confirmed on Friday that it had received an approach from KKR, which had teamed up with the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) for the possible bid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the USS said on Monday that it would not be making a bid for Assura following the last rejection.

London-listed property and GP surgery owner Assura has rejected a fourth takeover proposal from US private equity giant Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR), which valued the firm at £1.56 billion. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

KKR said its latest approach “follows significant work over the last six months which resulted in three previous written proposals made to the board of Assura, each of which was rejected unanimously by the board”, adding that the fourth bid was also rebuffed.

KKR said the approach was a “highly attractive opportunity for Assura shareholders to realise their investment in cash at a significant premium to prevailing market prices”.

“KKR is considering whether there is any merit in continuing to try and engage with the board,” it said. KKR now has until 5pm on March 14 to announce plans to make a firm bid or walk away under UK City takeover rules.