Aston Martin: Luxury car maker associated with James Bond cuts investment plans

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK firm also said it is reviewing its strategy for future models as sales tumbled further in the face of pressure from US tariffs and weak demand in China.

Aston Martin Lagonda told shareholders it will cut its five-year investment commitment from £2 billion to £1.7 billion as it launched a review into costs and capital expenditure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car company, known for its association with the James Bond franchise, said it is also investing £350 million into its operations this year, in the latest cut to its spending plans.

Luxury car maker Aston Martin has cut its investment plans amid efforts to bring down costs in the face of widening losses. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Wire )