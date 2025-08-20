Astonish: Bradford-based household cleaning products giant reports strong year

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brand, which has a large manufacturing site at the Thornbury Industrial Park in Bradford, recorded a turnover of £66.45m, a 15 per cent improvement year on year. Profit before tax rose to £12.52m, marking a 11.35 per cent increase from the previous year.

Astonish, which was founded more than 50 years ago, originally sold oven and cookware cleaners door-to-door. It now has 25 distribution partners worldwide and its products are available online and sold in store at The Range, B&M, Home Bargains, Tesco, Asda, Waitrose, Co-op, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and B&Q.

A spokesman said: “Building on this momentum, Astonish is forecasting continued growth in the next fiscal year (2025/26), with projected revenues of £78.7m and profit before tax expected to reach £14.1m.

Astonish, the cleaning brand, said it recorded a strong performance over the last financial year. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

"These estimates reflect the company’s confidence in its long-term strategy, underpinned by innovation, market expansion, and a commitment to operational excellence.”

Over the past year, Astonish, which employs 110 people in Bradford, said it had invested in innovation and infrastructure, which has led to an expansion in automated production and new products across the areas of household and personal care.

Howard Moss, the chief executive of Astonish, commented: “We are proud to report another year of strong financial performance, which is a clear testament to our team’s hard work and the continued consumer demand for high-quality, great-value, and sustainable cleaning solutions.

“Despite a challenging economic situation, our consistent growth reflects the success of our product innovation, retail partnerships, and operational efficiency from investment in state-of-the-art production technologies.

He added: “We remain focused on driving forward our strategic goals and are confident in our ability to deliver even greater results in the coming year.

"As our brand continues to expand into new markets and categories, we are committed to maintaining the quality, value, and sustainability that consumers have come to trust.”

Looking to the year ahead, Astonish said it planned to focus on deepening ties with retail partners and reinforcing its market position by championing eco-friendly, high-performance products.