Astonish: The Yorkshire family business cleaning up down the generations

Yorkshire cleaning brand Astonish went from operating out of a shed to a multi-million pound operation. Chris Bond talks to Howard Moss who now runs the family business.

Howard Moss wasn’t born when his father started what became the family business from a glorified lock-up shed in a quiet Leeds suburb.

But since taking the helm 20 years ago he has helped transform the Yorkshire-based cleaning brand, Astonish, into a hugely successful £60m a year business with over 100 employees whose products can be found in several major supermarkets in the UK.

As Howard points out, though, it all began with his father, Alan Moss, who started working as a door-to-door salesman selling an oven and cookware cleaner product in the late 1960s.

“My father came from a very modest background and as a young man started working as a demonstrator for a small independent business that sold a cleaning product called Klin,” says Howard.

The company ran demonstrations at big events like the Great Yorkshire Show and the Ideal Homes Exhibition and when the owner of the firm retired he sold the franchise to Alan. “In business there’s always an element of being in the right place at the right time and making the most of it,” says Howard.

The cleaning product was manufactured by a firm based in the Midlands, but when it started having supply issues Alan teamed up with one of its former employees to begin making the product himself, despite having no experience of manufacturing.

They set up a base off Meanwood Road in Leeds in the mid-70s.

“They got a second hand mixing tank from a scrap merchant and bought the various ingredients and started manufacturing the product.”

After several failed attempts they finally got it right, allowing them to produce and sell the cleaning product themselves.

A buyer for a New York department store then spotted the Klin product at one of their show demonstrations.

“They thought it was incredible and wanted to import it so they sent a fax to my father’s office not realising that it was all but a one man band in Leeds, and they invited my father and mother to New York to sit with their marketing team to look at how they could import the product but under their own name.”

During the meeting the marketing team came up with the name ‘Astonish’ and Alan started supplying them. Within 12 months though the department store went bust at which point Alan kept the Astonish brand and focused on the UK market, still selling direct to members of the public through exhibitions and catalogues like Betterware and Kleeneze.

In the 90s they made a breakthrough in the retail market striking a deal with Woolworths, which started selling Astonish, and tapped into a new TV audience when the QVC channel started in the UK.

Howard joined the family business in 1996 after leaving Manchester University with a degree in business and marketing, though initially it wasn’t his plan. “I wanted to get into retail and I had the opportunity to go and work for M&S at their head office on Baker Street in London, but I was like a fish out of water. I lasted all of a month and couldn’t wait to get back to Leeds.”

He started helping out his father and quickly found his feet. “My father has a real entrepreneurial spirit and he loved the ideas side of things, but structure and planning weren’t something he was very hands on with.”

This, though, played to Howard’s strengths. He started out on the manufacturing side of business, making little changes to improve efficiency.

A sales expert was brought in who helped get their products into the likes of Home Bargains, B&M and Poundland, which proved to be a shrewd move. In 2000, Astonish moved Leeds to a bigger site in Pudsey.

By this time Howard was running things on a day-to-day basis. Nine years later, as the business continued to grow, they upscaled again, moving to a new site next to the M606 in West Yorkshire. In 2022, at the tail end of the pandemic, they moved to their current state-of-the-art £30m premises in Bradford, where everything from designing new products to manufacturing and packaging takes place.

Howard took over as CEO from his father in 2005 and since then the business has grown by a staggering 700 per cent, successfully navigating the 2008 financial crash and the impact of Covid and the recent inflation crisis. Turnover for the last financial year was £60m with profits a little over £10m.

“The business is in fantastic shape and when I look back to those early days when my dad started and see how it’s evolved, it makes me extremely proud.”

Astonish now has 80 different products, from day-to-day cleaning sprays and floor cleaners to specialist oven cleaners and carpet stain removers. Howard says none of their products are tested on animals.

“We’re also the only cleaning brand that is officially accredited with the Vegan Society. The efficacy of our products is very important to us.”

This is underpinned, Howard says, by having high quality products. “First and foremost you’ve got to make something that does what it says on the tin. If you’re making a bathroom cleaner and it doesn’t remove a stain, or make a window sparkle, then you can have all the marketing and eco credentials in the world, if it doesn’t do what it’s supposed to do then the shopper won’t come back a second time.

“We pride ourselves in developing a product we believe will stand up to the best in the market. But we also ensure that at least a third of any plastic we use is recycled and we ensure we use plant-derived ingredients.”

He says giving customers value for money, especially at a time when people are counting the pennies, is crucial. “We don’t have to answer to shareholders or private equity investors, and we’re proud of the fact we’re an independent business making what we believe is a best in class product at an affordable price.”

He’s quick to highlight the role others have played in their success. “You can’t grow and evolve a business on your own. You have to bring in the best people who fit in with your ethos, and over the last 20-odd years I’ve been able to bring in great people who’ve enabled the business to really kick on,” he says.

