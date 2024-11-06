Astonish: Yorkshire cleaning products firm hails 'tremendous' results as pre-tax profits soar

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm said its profit before tax stood at £14.4m compared to a previous £3m in the year to May 31, while turnover increased by 32 per cent to £57.6m. Profit after tax was £11.3m compared to £2.1m in the 12 months prior.

It comes as Astonish seeks to record revenues of £75m and profits of £15m for the current financial year.

The company was originally founded by entrepreneur Alan Moss and is now run by his son Howard.

Howard Moss has hailed the company's latest results.

Having initially been based in Leeds and then Pudsey, it moved to a state-of-the-art £30m premises in Bradford in 2022, where everything from designing new products to manufacturing and packaging takes place.

Howard Moss, CEO of Astonish, said its latest results demonstrated it is moving in the right direction towards meeting its ambitious growth targets.

“We are extremely proud of our latest results filed with Companies House – it’s a real reflection of how successful our new site relocation has been, allowing for the tremendous growth and appetite for the Astonish and Moss & Adams brands,” he said.

“When we committed to such a large investment during uncertain economic times, the vision was to allow for best-in-class products to be manufactured at the lowest possible cost, due to the state-of-the-art machinery we invested into.

"We’re committed to offering shoppers unrivalled quality at the best value for money, and continuing to innovate and launch outstanding new products from within our own state-of-the-art laboratory.

“We had planned to reach specific targets within five years of the move, so to achieve this within two years is extremely satisfying.

"We’re currently five months into our new financial year and are on course to grow a further 25 per cent; thanks, in part, to having broken into new distribution channels, including the UK’s largest retailer, Tesco.

" Looking forward, investment has been agreed into two fully automated production lines, allowing for expansion into new formats and further growth for the brand.”

Earlier this year, Mr Moss told The Yorkshire Post that giving customers value for money is a crucial part of the company’s strategy.

“We don’t have to answer to shareholders or private equity investors, and we’re proud of the fact we’re an independent business making what we believe is a best in class product at an affordable price.”

He added that product quality is also vital.

“First and foremost you’ve got to make something that does what it says on the tin,” he said.

"If you’re making a bathroom cleaner and it doesn’t remove a stain, or make a window sparkle, then you can have all the marketing and eco credentials in the world, if it doesn’t do what it’s supposed to do then the shopper won’t come back a second time.