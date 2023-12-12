AstraZeneca acquires US vaccine firm in deal worth up to £1.1bn
The deal will mark UK-based AstraZeneca’s first acquisition of a vaccine company, as the firm looks to expand its vaccine business set up during the pandemic.
Icosavax has worked on a vaccine titled IVX-A12, which targets both respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and and human metapneumovirus (hMPV), two leading causes of severe respiratory infection and hospitalisation in adults 60 years of age and older, as well as those with chronic conditions such as cardiovascular, renal and respiratory disease.
The vaccine is soon set to go into a third phase of testing, after showing a “robust response” one month after use in second phase trials.
Adam Simpson, chief executive officer at Icosavax, said: "We are pleased to announce the proposed acquisition of Icosavax by AstraZeneca as we believe it offers the opportunity to accelerate, and expand access to, our potential first-in-class combination vaccine for older adults at risk of RSV and hMPV.
“We look forward to combining our skills and expertise in advancing the development of IVX-A12 with AstraZeneca's decades of experience in RSV, resources, and capabilities in late-stage development.”
AstraZeneca describes RSV as a “common, contagious virus that is a major cause of lower respiratory tract infection in adults”
It is responsible for an estimated 60,000 to 160,000 hospitalisations, and 6,000 to 10,000 deaths annually among US adults, and can cause serious complications such as pneumonia or exacerbation of congestive heart failure.
hMPVC causes similar diseases to RSV, including upper and lower respiratory tract infections that can be severe in young children.
AstraZeneca notes that there are currently no treatments or preventative therapies for hMPV and no combination vaccines for RSV.
