AstraZeneca to appoint finance boss from new £28bn subsidiary

The appointment has been announced to the City today

Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Aradhana Sarin will become chief financial officer at Astra later this year, after the deal between the two companies has completed.

She takes over from Marc Dunoyer, a seven-year veteran in the role, who will be appointed as Alexion’s new chief executive and Astra’s chief strategy officer.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reshuffle comes after a busy year for the vaccine maker.

Astra developed one of the first Covid jabs on the market, which has been used to treat millions of patients worldwide.

In December, Astra revealed that it would take a multi-billion bet on Alexion – its biggest ever – which could give it a better foothold in China and other emerging markets.

The deal still needs approval from regulators in Europe and the UK. It has been passed by competition authorities in the US.

Mr Dunoyer has been a vocal supporter of the deal to buy the company he will now lead.

Last month, he told Bloomberg: “It is quite rare to find somebody who says it’s not a good idea, so we are confident that this will turn out OK.”

Dr Sarin has been at Alexion since 2017, joining as chief business and strategy officer and later becoming chief financial officer.

She will take over the job at Astra on August 1 if the Alexion deal has completed by then.

Dr Sarin previously held roles at Citi, UBS and JP Morgan and trained as a medical doctor in India.