Atelier completes £9.6m loan for 35 new homes in York
Atelier’s completion of the £9.6m loan will allow The Torsion Group’s residential arm, Torsion Homes, to deliver much needed housing in York, where demand continues to outstrip supply. The delivery of 35 new homes will bolster the city’s new-build housing stock and accompanies an exciting time of growth and investment into York. In particular, work on the City Council’s £25m Station Gateway project is well underway, aimed at improving access and connectivity for York station. The city remains an attractive place to both live and work, with high-speed connections to London and the rest of the country.
The development involves regenerating the former Tramways Working Men’s Club, which is adjacent to the historic grave of Dick Turpin.
Rav Kudhail, Lending Director at Atelier, commented:
“We are really pleased to be working with Torsion Group for the third time to deliver this residential development in York city centre. Our first two loans to Torsion were to support them on PBSA developments and we are delighted to be working with them this time to develop new residential apartments in York.”
Ian Worthington, Managing Director, Torsion Homes commented:
“We’re delighted to be working with Atelier again to bring forward this high-quality development in York city centre. Demand for new homes in the city remains strong, and this scheme will deliver much-needed, well-designed apartments in a location that’s well connected and full of character. As a Group, this is our third loan with Atelier, and once again the team have demonstrated their deep understanding of the development process, moving quickly and collaboratively to get the deal over the line.”