Atelier completes £9.6m loan for 35 new homes in York

Development finance lender Atelier has completed a £9.6m development loan to fund the ground up development of 35 new apartments in York city centre. Structured over a 26-month term at 70% LTGDV, the loan supports the site acquisition and construction, comprising a mix of one-, two- and three-bed units.

Atelier’s completion of the £9.6m loan will allow The Torsion Group’s residential arm, Torsion Homes, to deliver much needed housing in York, where demand continues to outstrip supply. The delivery of 35 new homes will bolster the city’s new-build housing stock and accompanies an exciting time of growth and investment into York. In particular, work on the City Council’s £25m Station Gateway project is well underway, aimed at improving access and connectivity for York station. The city remains an attractive place to both live and work, with high-speed connections to London and the rest of the country.

The development involves regenerating the former Tramways Working Men’s Club, which is adjacent to the historic grave of Dick Turpin.

Rav Kudhail, Lending Director at Atelier, commented:

“We are really pleased to be working with Torsion Group for the third time to deliver this residential development in York city centre. Our first two loans to Torsion were to support them on PBSA developments and we are delighted to be working with them this time to develop new residential apartments in York.”

Ian Worthington, Managing Director, Torsion Homes commented: