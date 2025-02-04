Attacks on remote working are ridiculous and regressive: Hugh Viney

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it’s getting ridiculous.

As the Founder and CEO of Minerva’s Virtual Academy, an innovative online school that’s also one of the top 50 fastest-growing businesses in the UK, I can confidently say this: remote working works.

Remote work isn’t about laziness or lack of productivity; it’s about rethinking how we approach work in a world where technology allows us to be more flexible than ever.

Hugh Viney shares his expert insight

Our academy is 100 per cent remote, and it’s thriving. With more than 160 employees across 10 countries and 1,000 students worldwide, we’ve built something remarkable without a traditional office setup.

It works because it allows us to find the absolute best talent wherever it may be. It works because it enables us to send people almost anywhere in the world with ease and flexibility.

It works because it means we can adapt to almost any situation with minimal disruption.

We do have an office in Brixton in London - it can fit about five people, maximum. Yet this tiny space serves as the headquarters for a business with employees in multiple time zones and a rapidly expanding student base. This setup is proof that you don’t need everyone in the same building for a business to succeed.

If remote workers aren’t getting things done, it’s not because they’re remote - it’s because they’re not being managed effectively. If you think the only way to manage a team is to physically be in the same office, you probably never were a great leader to begin with.

The debate around returning to the office feels like a step back. When I see corporations pushing for employees to be back at their desks, I can’t help but think this is a sign of poor leadership or, at the very least, an unwillingness to adapt.

At MVA, we’ve embraced remote work as a competitive advantage. Our model allows us to recruit incredible talent, regardless of location. Recently, we welcomed 15 new teachers to our fully remote team, reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional education. This flexibility enables us to innovate and stay agile in ways that traditional setups simply can’t match.

I know you’re not supposed to call remote work a “benefit” anymore, but let’s be real: it is. Employees who work remotely are happier, healthier, and more in control of their own lives.

Isn’t that what every employer should want?

When I hear people dismiss remote work as a “fad” or a luxury, I point to the real-world results. Remote work at MVA isn’t just about convenience; it’s about creating an environment where our team and students can thrive. And it’s working - beautifully.

This push for a return to the office isn’t just unnecessary; it’s regressive. It’s time for leaders to step up and embrace change rather than cling to outdated practices. The world has moved forward, and businesses that fail to adapt risk being left behind.

For me, the choice is clear. Remote work is about more than flexibility - it’s about redefining what’s possible. It’s about building a future where work is inclusive, efficient, and designed to empower people, not confine them.

At MVA, we’re not looking back. And neither should you.