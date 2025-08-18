Audio Visual Installation Leeds

We have just completed another audio and visual installation this time at Harehills Baptist church with the install of an Optimal Audio Sound System and commercial Samsung TV screen displays.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We managed to re-use the clients existing Allen & Heath QU16 mixer and installed a Allen & Heath AB168 Portable Audio Rack on stage.

Within the main body of the church we have installed two Optimal Audio Cuboid 12 speakers installed at high level over the stage area, a Sub 15 Bass speaker on stage, along with a pair of Optimal Audio Cuboid 8 speakers installed as infil speakers on the pillars, a Cuboid 8 installed in the transept, another Cuboid 8 installed on the balcony along with a Cuboid 3 installed in the creche area.

For the visual installation we have installed two Samsung

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AV Installation at Harehills Baptist church

Commercial 75" TV display screens on Sanus heavy duty wall arm brackets, a Samsung 43" installed as a preview screen facing the stage, two Samsung 43" as repeater screens installed on the pillars, a Samsung 43" in the transept, a Samsung 43" on the balcony and a Samsung 32" TV screen in the creche.

Installed in the equipment cabinet are the Crown amplifiers powering the Optimal Audio speakers, four Sennheiser radio mic systems, Ampetronic hearing loop amplifier and DBX crossover.

Within the floor standing equipment cabinet we have also installed two Bluestream HDMI over CAT 5 distribution units with the CAT5 receivers installed behind each TV display.