Audio Visual Installation Leeds
We managed to re-use the clients existing Allen & Heath QU16 mixer and installed a Allen & Heath AB168 Portable Audio Rack on stage.
Within the main body of the church we have installed two Optimal Audio Cuboid 12 speakers installed at high level over the stage area, a Sub 15 Bass speaker on stage, along with a pair of Optimal Audio Cuboid 8 speakers installed as infil speakers on the pillars, a Cuboid 8 installed in the transept, another Cuboid 8 installed on the balcony along with a Cuboid 3 installed in the creche area.
For the visual installation we have installed two Samsung
Commercial 75" TV display screens on Sanus heavy duty wall arm brackets, a Samsung 43" installed as a preview screen facing the stage, two Samsung 43" as repeater screens installed on the pillars, a Samsung 43" in the transept, a Samsung 43" on the balcony and a Samsung 32" TV screen in the creche.
Installed in the equipment cabinet are the Crown amplifiers powering the Optimal Audio speakers, four Sennheiser radio mic systems, Ampetronic hearing loop amplifier and DBX crossover.
Within the floor standing equipment cabinet we have also installed two Bluestream HDMI over CAT 5 distribution units with the CAT5 receivers installed behind each TV display.
For the Camera Streaming System we have installed a Data Video PT285 4K PTZ camera on a wall bracket connected to both the RMC180 Controller and Atem Mini production switcher.