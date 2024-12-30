Audio visual project completed for council

Driffield Town Council has had audio visual equipment installed in the council's meeting hall.

A spokesman for the firm carrying out the work, Leeds-based Definition Audio Visual, outlined the technical specifications for the installation: "For the projector installation we have installed a Sapphire 3 metre motorised projection screen in 16:10 widescreen along with an Epson 6200 lumens WUXGA laser projector mounted on their existing projector mount bracket and pole.

"For the laptop connections we have installed two Lindy active HDMI input plates, one at the front of the hall and one to the side so that they can present from either location.

"There was also a requirement for carrying out small video conferencing meetings so we installed a Biamp VBC2500 video conferencing unit under the projection screen which has speakers, microphone and camera built in, with a local USB connection plate.

AV Installation Driffield

"For the sound system installation we have installed a surround sound system consisting of Optimal Audio Cuboid 6 speakers in white for the left, centre and right along with a Sub 10 bass speaker and a pair of Apart Audio Kubo 5 speakers for the rear.

"Within the client's existing equipment cabinet we have installed a rackmount mixer for the two Sennheiser radio mic systems, Denon bluetooth unit and the audio from the Epson projector. Two Crown amplifiers were installed along with a DBX 2 way stereo crossover.

"For the surround sound system we have installed a Marantz AV receiver which is also connected to the existing Blu Ray DVD player and a new Google Chromecast unit.

