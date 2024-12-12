Authentic taste of Hyderabad arrives in Leeds with launch of first-of-its-kind restaurant

Diners in Leeds can now experience the true flavours of Hyderabad thanks to the launch of a new restaurant in the north of the city, which offers a dining experience that’s truly unique.

Mojo Royal Treat, which is part of the Hyderabad Wala Group, is the brand’s first restaurant to open in the north of England, taking the Group’s total portfolio of eateries to six across the UK.

Situated in Roundhay, the Mojo Royal Treat team selected the popular north Leeds suburb for the location of its latest restaurant thanks to its reputation for being a go-to destination for diners looking to try a variety of cuisines, it’s close proximity to the bustling area of Oakwood, and its easy access transport links to and from the city centre.

The team has flown in world-class Head Chef Sharath Naini from Hyderabad to exclusively lead the culinary team. Sharath has trained extensively in the region to hone his craft, leading to him becoming a specialist in Hyderabad cuisine.

Each of Mojo Royal Treat’s chefs has completed a rigorous and specialist programme of training, led by the Head Chef, who has guided each team member on how to create native dishes using time-honoured techniques and cooking methods that celebrate India’s rich heritage.

Speaking about the opening of the new eatery, Vinay Kumar, Director and Owner of Mojo Royal Treat, commented: “We’re thrilled to bring a genuine taste of Hyderabad to the diners of Leeds with the launch of Mojo Royal Treat. We decided to invest in the city as it has a fantastic, eclectic culinary scene that pays homage to a breadth of different cultures - we’re really excited to be a part of it. The restaurant was born following years of research into Hyderabad cuisine, after which we identified a distinct lack of eateries offering a native taste of the special area of India.

“Our Head Chef, Sharath, has 15 invaluable years of experience in cooking delicious Hyderabad and continental dishes that perfectly reflect the culture of the region, using traditional spices and ingredients flown into the UK. We’re really proud to bring these authentic flavours to people in Leeds.”

The restaurant’s menu features a host of specialty dishes, including the biryani. Combining fluffy rice with succulent meat, vegetables and aromatic spices, the biryani is synonymous with the Hyderabad region. Other traditional delicacies on the Mojo Royal Treat menu include a selection of delectable small plates, including Karwari prawns with spices and lime and Cauliflower Kempu Bezule with Manglorean spices and yogurt, as well as mains such as markarni, rogan josh, murgh and masala dishes.

Adding to the originality of the eatery, dishes are cooked using only the finest herbs and spices, which are all imported to the UK directly from India, bringing delicious, genuine Asian flavours and aromas to the popular north Leeds suburb.

“The Lord Mayor of Leeds visited the restaurant recently and was impressed by our offering and our customers have been just as enthusiastic - we’re currently rated ‘Excellent’ on Google Reviews, which is a testament to our team’s dedication to delivering a truly authentic Hyderabad experience. We can’t wait to see our customer base grow over the coming months!”

The interior of the restaurant boasts plush, deluxe decor that creates a welcoming and relaxing atmosphere. There is a function room on the first floor of the eatery which can host 40 people for a range of celebrations, as well as providing the ideal backdrop for corporate events. Mojo Royal Treat also offers outside catering services, with the capability to provide food for between 20 and 1,000 people. What’s more, patrons can enjoy a thirst-quenching tipple with their meal, with a choice of traditional Indian drinks, fine wines and craft cocktails available.

