Autohorn accelerates growth with £500K investment in vehicle storage site

York-based Autohorn Fleet Services has expanded its onsite storage to accommodate up to 2,500 vehicles, following a £500,000 investment.

The site extension increases the site’s capacity by 500 vehicles, with the total area now covering 10 acres. Previously waste land, the extended site has been laid with a ground reinforcement system which is an environmentally friendly alternative to tarmac.

Autohorn will use the upgraded space to house its growing fleet of rental vehicles, as well as offering vehicle storage, valeting and pre-delivery inspection (PDI) services to local vehicle dealerships. New drone footage of the extended site can be seen on Autohorn’s website.

Scott Jenkins, Operations and Sales Director, commented: ‘Expanding our vehicle storage capability is key to Autohorn’s growth strategy. The site extension not only demonstrates our investment in the area, but also our collaborative partnerships with local businesses. The facility is just three miles outside York city centre, and we’ve already had more dealerships lining up to use the site.’

Autohorn’s new extended storage facility in Clifton Moor, York

Vehicle dealership partners making use of the facility include DM Keith Skoda, Vantage Toyota, Vertu BMW and JCT600 Audi. The site enables the dealerships, who often struggle with limited on-site vehicle capacity, to operate more efficiently - particularly during peak vehicle delivery periods.

As part of its sustainability commitments, Autohorn has maintained a green space around its main office building to preserve biodiversity on the site. The business also plans to reduce the carbon impact of its rental fleet with a target of 25% low-emission vehicles, as well as investing in on-site solar panels.

Autohorn launched its own daily rental operation in January 2024 following an amicable separation from its long-term rental partner, Europcar. Autohorn Car and Van Rental, part of the wider Autohorn Fleet Services Group, recorded 36,000 vehicle rental days in 2024 - its first year post-franchise.