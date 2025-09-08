Autohorn Fleet Services celebrates 30 years of growth
What began as a small vehicle rental office operating from a York railway station platform with nine Rovers 400s, is now one of the country’s leading vehicle hire and fleet providers. Today Autohorn operates from a 24-acre purpose built site, serving a national customer base while remaining a cornerstone of York’s business community.
Since its inception in 1995, the business has grown into a full vehicle solution provider offering car and van rental, contract hire, salary sacrifice and subscription. Strategic growth remains core to Autohorn’s operating model and it continues to explore new opportunities for further expansion across the fleet and mobility sector.
Scott Jenkins, Operations and Sales Director for Autohorn Fleet Services, commented:
“Reaching 30 years is a fantastic achievement and testament to the hard work of our whole team. When we started out in 1995, we could not have imagined the scale of the business as it stands today - we’re very proud of the business we’ve built and our long-standing customer relationships. We’re now looking forward to the next chapter as we continue to expand and innovate - here’s to the next 30 years!”
Key milestones in Autohorn’s 30-year journey include:
- 1995 - Business is started by Richard & Frances Baines in York as a British Car Rental franchise
- 1999 – Opened sites in Hull, Bradford and Leeds as a Europcar franchise
- 2010 – Acquisition of 1st Car Leasing
- 2013 – Relocation to 7-acre site at Leeman Road
- 2014 - Launch of Flexed brand for vehicle subscriptions
- 2018 – Awarded ‘Fastest growing company in Yorkshire’ by Insider
- 2022 – Autohorn hits £50m turnover
- 2023 – Relocation of head office to larger Clifton Moor site
- Early 2024 - Amicable separation from rental partner Europcar, enabling full independence as Autohorn Fleet Services
- December 2024 - Acquisition of Meridian Vehicle Solutions
- February 2025 - Fleet Alliance partnership announced
- June 2025 - Expansion of headquarters site to house 2,500 vehicles
To mark the anniversary milestone, Autohorn will host an invite only black-tie celebration in central York on 9th September, welcoming 250 guests - including long standing customers, suppliers, plus business and charity partners.