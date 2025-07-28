Autohorn reports 40% growth in subscription rental business Flexed
Launched in 2015, Flexed provides flexible vehicle rental, with options starting from 28 days upwards. Serving business and personal customers nationwide, it provides access to a wide range of cars - from Fiat 500s through to premium models like the Range Rover Sport - all under six months old.
Scott Jenkins, Operations and Sales Director, commented: "We’re delighted with how strongly the Flexed business is performing. The increased demand reflects a continuing shift in how people want to access vehicles. More customers are prioritising flexibility and Flexed enables businesses and personal customers to experience the latest vehicles - particularly EVs - without a long term commitment. We’re forecasting sustained growth over the coming 12 months."
The recent upturn is aligned to predictions last year from the professional services firm PWC, which found that nearly half of consumers would be interested in a subscription service for their next vehicle.
All Flexed supplied cars and vans include servicing, maintenance, breakdown cover and road tax within the monthly subscription cost. Customers have the option to use their own insurance policy, or have insurance included as part of their rental to make it a fully inclusive product.
Increasing interest in electric vehicle rentals
Over the past 12 months, uptake of electric vehicle (EV) rentals has surged at Flexed, increasing 110% year-on-year. This is in contrast with the wider rental market, with the BVRLA 2025 Industry Outlook report calling out ‘very weak EV demand’ reported by rental firms. Flexed has also seen rising appetite for new Chinese models, with BYD featuring in its list of top 10 most-rented vehicles for 2025 as many drivers seek a ‘try before you buy’ approach to electrification.
The Flexed top 10 subscription rentals in 2025
- BYD Seal-U (PHEV)
- Volvo XC60 (PHEV)
- Land Rover Discovery Commercial
- Volkswagen Polo
- BYD Seal Saloon (EV)
- Kia Sportage
- BYD Dolphin Hatchback (EV)
- Range Rover Evoque
- Kia EV3 (EV)
- Jeep Avenger Hatchback
*List based on hire duration for 2025 year to date
Flexed’s growth follows significant investment in a new website last year. The business expects to see continued demand throughout 2025, bolstered by the UK government’s recent £650 million funding package and the impact of The Electric Car Grant. The funding is aimed at making qualifying EVs below £37,000 more accessible, which has the potential to reduce rentals and open the Flexed EV offering to a broader customer base.