Autotrader names IMA as lead creative agency following competitive four-way pitch

In a major shake-up of its creative direction, Autotrader has appointed award-winning full-service agency IMA as its lead creative agency, following a competitive pitch process that saw four agencies, including the incumbent, go head-to-head for the coveted account.

This significant win not only cements IMA’s reputation for creative innovation but also highlights the strength of its integrated offering. IMA will now lead the charge on brand strategy and creative development, working in close collaboration with media agency TSW and other partners to bring a fresh, unified energy to the Autotrader brand.

IMA has been tasked with building a distinctive and enduring brand platform that doesn’t just drive consideration but earns cultural relevance and remains top of mind in an increasingly crowded automotive landscape.

Alex Uprichard, Managing Director at IMA, said: “Winning this pitch is a huge moment for us — not just because of the opportunity to help shape the future of the UK’s most recognisable tech brand, but because of the instant chemistry we felt with the Autotrader team. From day one, it felt like a natural fit. Our shared energy, ambition, and belief in the power of integrated thinking made this a perfect match.”

Rox Nejad, Head of Brand at Autotrader commented: "Culture is incredibly important to us, and IMA stood out straight away as the kind of people we want to build a partnership with. This alignment, along with their undeniable creative and strategic strength are just what we need to take the brand to new and exciting places.”