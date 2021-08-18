Avacta announces appointment of new non-executive director

Dr Alastair Smith, CEO of Wetherby-based Avacta, said: "I am very pleased to welcome Mark to the board."

Dr. Goldberg is a medical oncologist and haematologist on the faculty of Brigham & Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, a veteran biotech executive and long-time American Cancer Society (ACS) and ACS Cancer Action Network (CAN) volunteer.

He is the past-chair of the Eastern New England Area Board of the American Cancer Society and currently serves as a member of its national board of directors.

Dr. Goldberg currently serves on the boards of directors of ImmunoGen, Idera Pharmaceuticals, GlycoMimetics, Walden Biosciences, and Blueprint Medicines.

He served on the board of directors of Audentes Therapeutics up to its acquisition by Astellas Pharma in 2020. Dr. Goldberg previously served on the executive management team of Synageva Biopharma from 2011-2014 and before that served in various management capacities of increasing responsibility at Genzyme Corporation from 1996-2011, most recently as senior vice president of clinical development.

Dr Alastair Smith, CEO of Wetherby-based Avacta, said: "I am very pleased to welcome Mark to the board. Mark is a vastly experienced biotech executive and oncologist and Avacta will benefit greatly from his future contributions to the strategy and vision for the therapeutic business."

