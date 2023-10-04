Housebuilder Avant Homes North Yorkshire has released a collection of one-off house designs at one of its developments.

Strawberry Fields development in Carlton, near Rothwell in Leeds comprises a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Avant Homes’ exclusive house designs at Strawberry Fields are available on selected two- and three-bedroom properties and have a larger square footage than the standard respective house sizes. The two-bedroom property is 931 sq ft and three-bedroom is 1,279 sq ft.

Prices for the exclusive designs range from £284,995 for a two-bedroom semi-detached Otley home to £369,995 for a three-bedroom Wentworth home.

Housebuilder Avant Homes North Yorkshire has released a collection of exclusive, one-off house designs at its popular Strawberry Fields development in Carlton, near Rothwell. Picture supplied by Avant Homes.

Selected plots at the development feature part exchange offers, Stamp Duty paid, five per cent mortgage contribution as well as flooring and carpet included in the price.

Avant Homes sales and marketing director, Dan Hardcastle, said: “Our Strawberry Fields development has proved extremely popular since it launched, so it’s fantastic to release these exclusive house designs for prospective homebuyers in the locality.

“There are limited numbers of these two- and three-bedroom housetypes featuring larger bedrooms available so we don’t anticipate that they will be on the market for long.

“We strongly encourage anyone interested to get in touch with our sales team as soon as possible to learn more about what’s on offer at the development.”

Located on Main Street close to Swithens Farm and Oulton Hall, the new development received planning approval from Leeds City Council in March 2022.