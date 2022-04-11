Around 129 homes including affordable housing set to be built near Rothwell as part of £44m development

Located on Main Street close to Swithens Farm and Oulton Hall, the new development received planning approval from Leeds City Council in March 2022.

The statement added: "In addition to providing high-quality homes in Carlton, Avant Homes is also planning to contribute £1.9m towards local public transport, highways provision, an open green space, and a residential travel plan fund. Approximately 15 per cent of the homes proposed will be dedicated to affordable housing."

Work is expected to start on the site in Carlton this summer with the development set to include a mixture of one, three, four and five-bedroom homes across 14 house designs.

Yorkshire housebuilder Avant Homes has acquired a 14.7-acre site in the village of Carlton near Rothwell where it will deliver a £44m development of 129 homes.

Homes are expected to go on sale in in August with the showhome to follow in early 2023. The first homes are expected to be ready for occupation in spring next year with the approximate build length of the development to take around three and a half years.

Avant Homes Yorkshire, managing director, Alastair Hart, said: “There is a real demand for high-quality new-build homes in southwest Leeds and at Avant Homes we have a strong, ambitious growth strategy to meet the needs of today’s buyers.

“Carlton and Rothwell are sought-after locations and we are very pleased to have acquired this land to deliver a highly desirable development for buyers. We look forward to initial groundworks getting underway later this summer.”

Based in Wakefield, Avant Homes Yorkshire is part of the Avant Homes group, one of the leading private developers of residential property in the UK. The group has 57 developments across its five operating regions.