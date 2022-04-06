Channel 4 privatisation: Decision shows just how little care Government has for Yorkshire and UK culture - Mark Casci

Despite lofty pledges to be the administration that finally addresses the north south divide which has festered and proliferated under successive governments of varying colours, it seems to have from day one focused on adopting policies which deepen it beyond repair.

There was the betrayal on HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail. There was the unnecessary decision to call in the upgrade to Leeds Bradford Airport which ultimately led its owners to scrap its planned £150m investment. And now it has confirmed that Channel 4, which only officially opened its Leeds headquarters last year, is to be privatised.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before I justifiably put the boot into ministers over this abysmal decision, I should point out that Governments since the 1980s have wanted to privatise the broadcaster.

Channel 4's Leeds home only opened last year.

Channel 4 has been a unique offering in Britain’s already unique broadcasting landscape. Publicly owned but privately funded it costs the taxpayer a grand total of zero pounds per annum.

This model has allowed it to offer viewers thought-provoking programming since its inception close to 40 years ago in November 1982.

More than anything it has always been a cultural pioneer. It broadcast the Paralympics when nobody else was interested. Its Friday night show The Word was the first to televised performances by Nirvana and Oasis while The Comic Strip Presents helped popularise alternative comedy. It is a great importer of international content, with Cheers, Friends, The Simpsons and The Sopranos all getting their UK debut on Channel 4.

And the It’s a Sin series heartbreaking dramatisation of the impact of the AIDS pandemic on Britain’s gay community was among the most powerful and expertly handled programmes this country has ever produced.

Leeds culture is being improved and showcased by Channel 4 being here.

Then of course we had the landmark decision to relocate its headquarters away from London. A competitive process ensued that saw Leeds emerge triumphant. The move is delivering for Yorkshire already and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority has estimated it will contribute more than 1,200 jobs over the next decade and be worth over £1bn to the region.

A private owner, most likely from the United States, is extremely unlikely to share this commitment to regionalism or the same pioneering spirit.

Like all Government-imposed draconian measures, the privatisation has justified by the Government as a benevolent measure, designed to help secure its future. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has risibly suggested it could allow it to better compete against global streaming giants like Netflix (which carry a subscription cost). A consultation exercise carried out on the quiet last summer has been exposed as a sham.

Ms Dorries was heard remarking at the Tory Party conference that Channel 4 was to be privatised before the consultation had been processed. During an embarrassing select committee hearing she was manifestly completely oblivious as to how Channel 4 even operates, falsely claiming it was in receipt of public money.

The bid for Channel 4 in the Leeds city region was a triumph.

For a minister in such a powerful possession her lack of knowledge is a breathtaking indictment as to competency of the government.

The move is not finalised. It now has to clear the House of Commons and already a groundswell of opposition is rising, including on the Tory benches.

I salute the integrity of three of Yorkshire’s Tory MPs, Kevin Hollinrake, Jason McCartney and Alec Shelbrooke, who have publicly criticised the privatisation.

We will need their support and that of others in overturning this callous, politically motivated decision that will suck millions of pounds out of the region and damage the UK’s culture and economy at large.

Shows like It's a Sin at risk.