Avant Homes submits plans for 300 home development near Barnsley

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If planning permission is granted by Barnsley Council, work at the development is set to start in May, with the first residents expected to move into their new homes in January 2026, a spokesman said.

The statement added: “Located on land off Thurnscoe Bridge Lane, the proposed development will comprise a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will feature 13 of Avant Homes’ energy efficient house types and, of the 300 homes, 30 have been designated as affordable housing.”

Avant Homes hopes to build 300 homes in Thurnscoe, near Barnsley. (Photo supplied by Avant Homes)

The operating company’s managing director, Richard Hosie, said: “As a housebuilder, we are committed to build quality new homes for everyone in places where people want to live.

“Our proposed development in Thurnscoe represents an opportunity to deliver on this and provide practically designed, energy efficient homes ideal for a range of buyers.

He added: “We look forward to Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council considering our plans to build a new and thriving community in Thurnscoe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad