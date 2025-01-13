Avant Homes submits plans for 300 home development near Barnsley
If planning permission is granted by Barnsley Council, work at the development is set to start in May, with the first residents expected to move into their new homes in January 2026, a spokesman said.
The statement added: “Located on land off Thurnscoe Bridge Lane, the proposed development will comprise a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes.
“It will feature 13 of Avant Homes’ energy efficient house types and, of the 300 homes, 30 have been designated as affordable housing.”
The operating company’s managing director, Richard Hosie, said: “As a housebuilder, we are committed to build quality new homes for everyone in places where people want to live.
“Our proposed development in Thurnscoe represents an opportunity to deliver on this and provide practically designed, energy efficient homes ideal for a range of buyers.
He added: “We look forward to Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council considering our plans to build a new and thriving community in Thurnscoe.”
Wakefield-based Avant Homes West Yorkshire has six live developments. The company is part of the Avant Homes Group, which operates across the north of England, Midlands and Scotland from eight regional businesses and employs more than 600 people.
