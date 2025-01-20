Avant Homes submits plans to build 108 homes near Barnsley

Plans have been submitted for a major housing development in South Yorkshire.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 20th Jan 2025, 09:50 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 09:53 BST

Avant Homes has submitted plans and exchanged contracts on a 7.6-acre site in the village of Great Houghton, near Barnsley to deliver a £23.5m, 108 home development. If permission is granted by Barnsley Council, work at the development could start this spring, with the first residents expected to move into their new homes by the end of the year.

Of the 108 homes, 10 have been designated to affordable housing.

Subject to planning being granted, the development will be delivered by Avant Homes West Yorkshire. The operating company’s managing director, Richard Hosie, said: “We are pleased to have submitted our plans to deliver a multi-tenure residential development in Great Houghton. As a housebuilder, we’re committed to providing quality new homes for everyone in places where people want to live.

“That is why we are proposing a mix of properties at various price points to ensure as many people as possible have access to practically designed, energy efficient homes.”

