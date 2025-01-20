Avant Homes submits plans to build 108 homes near Barnsley

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Avant Homes has submitted plans and exchanged contracts on a 7.6-acre site in the village of Great Houghton, near Barnsley to deliver a £23.5m, 108 home development. If permission is granted by Barnsley Council, work at the development could start this spring, with the first residents expected to move into their new homes by the end of the year.

Of the 108 homes, 10 have been designated to affordable housing.

Subject to planning being granted, the development will be delivered by Avant Homes West Yorkshire. The operating company’s managing director, Richard Hosie, said: “We are pleased to have submitted our plans to deliver a multi-tenure residential development in Great Houghton. As a housebuilder, we’re committed to providing quality new homes for everyone in places where people want to live.