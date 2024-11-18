Avenue Boutique Crowned Yorkshire’s Best Colour Salon

Avenue Boutique is situated in Eldwick, Near Bingley, and has been established since 2015. Avenue Boutique has cemented its place among the elite of the UK hairdressing industry, winning the prestigious title of Best Colour Salon in Yorkshire at the highly anticipated National Salon Awards held in Manchester.

The glamorous event, hosted by celebrity hairdresser Sophia Hilton, celebrates the best of UK salons. Avenue Boutique not only claimed the coveted award for colour excellence but also stood out as finalists in two additional categories: Best Customer Experience and Best Salon, highlighting their all-around commitment to delivering exceptional service.

A Unique Approach: Where Colour Meets Wellness

At Avenue Boutique, the ethos is simple yet powerful: ‘ We believe your hairstyle should reflect your essence within’

Caroline and salon team with their award

Salon owner Caroline and her passionate team take a slightly holistic approach to hairdressing, intertwining wellness with innovative hair artistry. Their mission is to help clients express their true beauty through bespoke colour journeys while ensuring their well-being is nurtured every step of the way.

“Winning Best Colour Salon is an incredible honour,” said Caroline. “We are passionate about helping people discover the colour and style that truly reflects the essence of their soul. From unique online consultations to personalised home care advice, we are with our clients every step of the way. At Avenue Boutique, we believe true beauty comes from within, which is why we offer unique services that care for their soul as much as their hair.”

These offerings include the Crystal-Infused Cut and Finish, Soul-Nourishing Packages, and the highly sought-after Teen Packages—pioneering concepts that elevate the salon experience far beyond the ordinary. Learn more about these transformative services at www.aveboutique.co.uk

About the National Salon Awards

front of salon in Eldwick

Since its launch, the Salon Awards has earned a stellar reputation as a premier platform for recognising the best in UK hairdressing. With thousands of entries, the awards celebrate the creativity, skill, and dedication of professionals across the industry.

Discover the Award-Winning Experience

Experience Avenue Boutique’s award-winning services by visiting www.aveboutique.co.uk or follow them on social media: