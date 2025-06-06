Average house price in Yorkshire is £213,983, says Halifax

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the monthly price drop, property values have increased by more than £7,000 over the past year, Halifax said.

May’s month-on-month price fall follows a 0.3 per cent increase in April. The annual rate of house price growth also slowed to 2.5 per cent in May, from 3.2 per cent in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Yorkshire and the Humber, the average house price was £213,983, an annual increase of 3.7 per cent, according to the Halifax. Halifax’s latest report contrasts with the findings from Nationwide Building Society’s latest house price index, released on Monday this week. Nationwide said that property values had increased by 0.5 per cent month-on-month in May, following a 0.6 per cent fall in April.

The average UK house price fell by around £1,150 or 0.4 per cent month-on-month in May, according to an index. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire )

Amanda Bryden, head of mortgages at Halifax, said: “Average UK house prices fell by 0.4 per cent in May – a drop of around £1,150 – following a modest rise in April.

“Over the past 12 months, prices have grown by 2.5 per cent, adding just over £7,000 to the value of a typical home, which now stands at £296,648. These small monthly movements point to a housing market that has remained largely stable, with average prices down by just 0.2 per cent since the start of the year. The market appears to have absorbed the temporary surge in activity over spring, which was driven by the changes to stamp duty.

“Affordability remains a challenge, with house prices still high relative to incomes. However, lower mortgage rates and steady wage growth have helped support buyer confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The outlook will depend on the pace of cuts to interest rates, as well as the strength of future income growth and broader inflation trends. Despite ongoing pressure on household finances and a still uncertain economic backdrop, the housing market has shown resilience – a story we expect to continue in the months ahead.”

Stamp duty discounts became less generous from April for some home buyers. Stamp duty applies in England and Northern Ireland.

In signs of the stamp duty cliff edge, figures recently published by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) showed an estimated 64,680 house sales took place in April – 64 per cent lower than 177,440 transactions reported in March.

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank said: “Demand was front-loaded this year thanks to April’s stamp duty deadline, which means house prices are coming under downwards pressure as buyers still in the market have a lot to choose from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While activity will eventually pick up, concerns around inflation and the Government’s tight financial headroom mean mortgage rates don’t feel poised to drop meaningfully. We expect UK growth of 3.5 per cent in 2025, which suggests the direction of travel for prices will be largely sideways.”

Jeremy Leaf, a north London estate agent, said: “The significant number of purchases brought forward to take advantage of the stamp duty holiday ending in March is still having a negative impact on activity now.”