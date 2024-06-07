The index from the Halifax revealed that the average UK house price fell by 0.1 per cent month on month in May.

In Yorkshire, the average house price in May was £206,351 which was 0.9 per cent higher than a year earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iain McKenzie, CEO of The Guild of Property Professionals, said this stability was reassuring for buyers and sellers adding: ““There is now pent-up demand, particularly among first-time buyers who might be sitting on a deposit and waiting for interest rates to fall.”

According to an index from Halifax, the average UK house price fell by 0.1 per cent month on month or around £170 in May, although the typical UK property value was £288,688, which was 1.5 per cent higher than a year earlier. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/PA Wire)

The typical UK property value was £288,688, which was 1.5 per cent higher than a year earlier, Halifax said.

Amanda Bryden, head of mortgages at the Halifax, said: “Market activity remained resilient throughout the spring months, supported by strong nominal wage growth and some evidence of an improvement in confidence about the economic outlook.

“This has been reflected in a broadly stable picture in terms of property price movements, with the average cost of a property little changed over the last three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A period of relative stability in both house prices and interest rates should give a degree of confidence to both buyers and sellers.

“While home buyers and those remortgaging will continue to respond to changes in borrowing costs, set against a backdrop of a limited supply of available properties, the market is unlikely to see huge fluctuations in the near term.”

Nathan Emerson, chief executive at property professionals’ body Propertymark said: “With a general election now on the horizon, there may be potential caution from buyers and sellers, especially those hoping to step onto the housing ladder for the first time.”

Myles Moloney, area sales manager at estate agent Chase Buchanan, said: “Pricing remained stable, with well-presented family homes being particularly popular and in many cases receiving multiple offers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As rent levels continue to hold, or in some areas likely increase further over the coming months, we expect to see more aspiring homeowners beginning their property search which will fuel a competitive property market this summer.”

Zoopla reported on Friday that annual rental price inflation for new lets was running at 6.6 per cent in April, with the average rent having increased by £80-per-month compared with a year earlier.

While rental demand has softened over the last year, there are still 15 people chasing every home for rent, more than double the pre-pandemic average of six people, Zoopla said.

Sam Mitchell, chief executive of Purplebricks said: “We are seeing the property market continue on its road to recovery, with good stock coming to market and a sharp increase in viewings.”