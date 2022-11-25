Avison Young secures sale of Euroway 26 industrial estate in Bradford on behalf of Slough Borough Council

Strategic real estate adviser Avison Young, acting on behalf of Slough Borough Council,has completed the sale of the Euroway 26 industrial estate in Bradford to an undisclosed buyer.

The council has owned the investment since 2019 and the sale marks the start of a series of disposals of council-owned assets, agreed as part of the Government intervention in the borough following the financial collapse of the council in 2021.

Euroway 26, Bradford was extensively refurbished in 2018. The asset is let to the logistics operator Expect Distribution on a 15-year lease from March 2019.

James Yates, Director in Capital Markets, Avison Young, said: “We are delighted to have completed this sale on behalf of our client against the current economic backdrop. The asset was acquired only three years ago, and the sale demonstrates that there remains a market for well-located logistics buildings with good fundamentals.”

