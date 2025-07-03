Aviva hands out £500 of free shares to staff after Direct Line takeover

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group said all 23,000 staff at Aviva and the 8,500-strong workforce at newly acquired Direct Line will receive the shares bonus in September to celebrate and recognise the milestone deal.

They will need to hold on to the free shares for three years, Aviva said. Aviva officially completed the acquisition after receiving confirmation of the all-clear from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The takeover, which was first announced on December 23 last year, creates a significant force in the motor insurance sector, estimated to cover more than a fifth of the total UK market. Direct Line owns the Churchill and Green Flag brands, as well as its namesake brand as part of a portfolio offering car, pet, home and other insurance policies.

Amanda Blanc, group chief executive at Aviva, said: “The completion of the acquisition of Direct Line brings together some of the country’s best-known and admired insurance brands and brilliant people to better serve the needs of now 20 million UK customers.”

Nearly 32,000 staff at Aviva are to receive £500 of free shares each after the insurance giant completed its £3.7 billion takeover of rival Direct Line. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

She said the deal “puts us in a very good position to deliver strong returns for shareholders” and supports its strategy.