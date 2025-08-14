Aviva: Insurance giant delivers 'strong' first half performance

Insurance giant Aviva said its strategic momentum continued in the first half of the year as it reported an increase in operating profits.

Last month, Aviva completed its £3.7bn takeover of rival Direct Line after receiving confirmation of the all-clear from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The takeover, which was first announced on December 23 last year, creates a significant force in the motor insurance sector, estimated to cover more than a fifth of the total UK market.

Commenting on the latest results, Amanda Blanc, group chief executive, said: “Aviva’s performance in the first half of 2025 was outstanding, growing operating profit by 22 per cent and extending our track record of delivery. Another set of high-quality results, combined with excellent strategic progress, are further evidence of how we are pushing Aviva forward.

Aviva told investors it delivered a strong first half performance with continued profitable growth momentum. (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

She added: "This excellent performance allows us to achieve even more for our customers and our shareholders, and today we are increasing the interim dividend to 13.1 pence per share. Trading has been very good right across Aviva. We are the number one UK wealth player, with more than £200bn of assets, and net flows are up 16 per cent.

"In general insurance we remained disciplined, growing sales by 7 per cent, and operating profit by 29 per cent. Our general insurance operations now represent half of business unit operating profit. Our health business grew in-force premiums by 14 per cent as more people and employers are attracted to the benefits of private medical insurance.”

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, said that Aviva’s growth strategy is going from strength to strength, with its move towards a more capital-light business lighting a fire under future prospects.

“Its purchases last year of AIG Life UK, which boosted its protection presence, and Probitas, which provided exposure to the Lloyd’s of London market and an estimated addressable market of £200 billion of distribution opportunities, were important and timely moves,’’ he said.

"This was then trumped by the announcement of the Direct Line acquisition in December, since cleared by the Competition & Markets Authority in July, which was well received and with good reason.

“Perhaps most importantly, it will further cement Aviva’s leading positions particularly in the home and car insurance markets and will result in Aviva having 21 million UK customers.

"While car insurance has seen a substantial increase in premiums to the exasperation of many consumers, the space has been affected by both higher average new car prices (equating to higher insured valuations) as well as the costly nature of repairing increasingly complex and technologically advanced vehicles.”

"Meanwhile the group as it currently stands has seen growth virtually across the board in the early part of the year, with overall operating profit spiking by 22 per cent to £1.068bn, comfortably ahead of the £972m expected.”

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said that Aviva looks to be building from a strong base.