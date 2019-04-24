Aviva UK insurance boss steps down

Andy Briggs, head of Aviva’s UK insurance business, is stepping down just weeks after missing out on the top job of chief executive to Maurice Tulloch.

Aviva said Mr Briggs will remain with the insurer until October 23 to support an orderly transition. Aviva employs 2,000 people at its life and general insurance business in York and 1,500 at its life and health insurance operation in Sheffield.

Mr Briggs joined the board of Aviva in 2015 to lead its enlarged UK Life business following the takeover of Friends Life where he served as group chief executive.

Aviva said Mr Briggs will be granted "good leaver" status, making him eligible for a pro-rated bonus for the 2019 financial year and allowing himto retain awards under its Long-Term Incentive Plan, due to vest in March 2020, March 2021 and March 2022.

Angela Darlington, currently Aviva’s group chief risk officer, will become interim chief executive of UK Insurance, subject to regulatory approval.

Aviva also said Mr Tulloch will lead a review of the UK businesses to ensure they have the appropriate management structure going forward.

Mr Tulloch has also expanded the insurer's global leadership team, appointing Colm Holmes, CEO of Aviva Canada and global corporate &speciality, and Patrick Dixneuf, who will become CEO of Aviva’s European businesses.

As a result of the changes, Aviva will not seek to appoint a new CEO International, the role vacated by Mr Tulloch before he became group CEO.

Mr Tulloch said: "These appointments are an important first step to bring greater energy, pace and commercial thinking to Aviva.

"Andy Briggs will be missed. Andy is a brilliant leader and a good friend.

"Aviva has benefited enormously from his extensive industry experience and his integrity and we wish him well for the future."

Chairman Sir Adrian Montague added: "I would like to pay particular tribute to Andy for his conduct throughout the process to select a new CEO and afterwards."

Mr Briggs will serve six months' notice and be placed on gardening leave from April 30 until October 23.