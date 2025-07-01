Avove’s HSEQ team provides essential support as part of Bridge End improvement project

Leading infrastructure and engineering company, Avove, with the support of colleagues from its Health, Safety, Environment and Quality (HSEQ) team, rolled up their sleeves as part of a vibrant day of volunteering with the Bridge End Community Garden improvement project.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Avove was approached by community gardening group, Incredible Edible Brighouse, to assist with the project having previously collaborated on another initiative.

As a local employer eager to support the communities in which they work and live, Avove’s HSEQ team immediately stepped in to help, undertaking a range of tasks as part of the project’s wider mission to create a sustainable, people-orientated riverfront pocket sized park and growing area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the project, the team transformed the community space, constructing raised plant beds, walls, picnic tables and a compost bin. They also added a splash of colour to the area with fresh paintwork and lush new greenery. A particularly heart-warming moment came when Avove colleague, Carl Flint, gifted a handmade bug hotel to local volunteer Mark Dempsey, symbolising the spirit of teamwork and community that defined the day.

Avove’s HSEQ team provides essential support

It was yet another display of Avove’s commitment to community giving, with volunteers from both groups taking the opportunity to establish and develop meaningful relationships, whilst coming together for a positive cause.

Reflecting on the event, Liz Groundland, Head of HSEQ at Avove, commented: “It was brilliant to see the team come together and make such a visible difference in just one day. The energy, teamwork and laughter made it a day to remember, and the community’s appreciation made it even more special.

“I’m sure this won’t be the last time we work with Incredible Edible Brighouse. They are an extremely passionate group, and as a local employer, we’d very much welcome the opportunity to support them again on other initiatives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local volunteer, Mark Dempsey, said: "Avove used the Bridge End Community Garden project as a team building exercise, building raised growing areas, painting and planting sustainable species such as herbs and drought tolerant plants.

Avove’s HSEQ team provides essential support

“Despite the hot weather the team worked well together and completed the project, leaving a positive and sustainable legacy for the local Brighouse community and environment at Bridge End."