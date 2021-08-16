Award-winning brick-maker plays significant role in prestigious North Yorkshire residential development.

The Ferrensby development is called Slingsby Vale and features 18 houses

The Easingwold-based firm, one of the leading independent brick-makers in the country, has supplied specially manufactured bricks for the contemporary development at Ferrensby, near Harrogate.

York Handmade provided bricks worth £150,000 for the site, developed by Harrogate developer, Jack Lunn.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ferrensby development is called Slingsby Vale and features 18 houses, 11 of which are now available to buy, and seven of which are affordable.

A number of houses are already built, with the rest of the development scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

The affordable houses include 1 one-bed; 4 two-beds; and 2 three-beds, while the private houses comprise 2 three-beds; 6 four-beds; and 3 five-beds.

The prices for the private houses range from £395,000 to £845,000 and they are now being marketed by the Harrogate office of property consultancy, Carter Jonas.

Mark Laksevics of York Handmade Brick said: “It was a privilege to play a part in creating some beautiful family homes in Ferrensby.

“This is a very attractive development, which is providing much-needed local housing and enhancing the community.”

Carl Wright, director of Jack Lunn, added: “We have just opened our showhouse at Slingsby Vale and the response has been very positive and complimentary.

“Although this development is not complete, the interest in it is strong with viewers being impressed by the exceptional build quality.

“We believe that the pretty village of Ferrensby is one of the prime locations in North Yorkshire for quality housing. Close to the picturesque market towns of both Boroughbridge and Knaresborough and just a couple of miles from the A1(M), the village is also part of Yorkshire’s famous golden triangle, the most sought-after area in the county.

“We wanted our houses to be special, which is why we chose York Handmade’s bricks. The quality of the bricks and their appearance are magnificent. We are absolutely delighted with the finished product. We wanted to fit in with the Vale of York vernacular and create a bespoke product, which complemented and enhanced the village and I think we have achieved that.”

Mr Laksevics added: “While we have recently completed some stunning commissions for residential and commercial developments in London and other UK cities, it is vitally important that we continue to provide our bricks to more local Yorkshire developers and for self-builders.