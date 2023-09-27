An award-winning Yorkshire wedding venue has created 15 new jobs after redeveloping its facilities with support from HSBC UK.

Bawtry Hall, near Doncaster, has used a seven figure funding package from to refurbish its 6,000 sq ft site. Large areas of the venue, including wedding reception rooms and the grounds, have been renovated following the investment.

The owners of Bawtry Hall have hired the new staff members to meet increased demand following the renovations.

The financial support from HSBC UK is also set to support further development of more rooms at the venue later this year.

Bawtry Hall, Doncaster

The funding deal came through HSBC UK’s newly-launched commercial broker scheme. Under the new scheme, accredited commercial finance brokers will be able to provide business leads to HSBC UK’s relationship managers.

This will allow HSBC UK to provide customers with more help in the expansion of their businesses through asset purchases, capital expenditure or other investment opportunities.

Jason Cooper, shareholder at Bawtry Hall, said: “Although the building was already incredibly special, these updates will ensure that Bawtry Hall remains an exceptional venue for all our customers.”

