Axe-throwing restaurant The Hilt to open in York

Two entrepreneurs are on target to launch a new axe-throwing restaurant in the centre of York following a deal with property developer S Harrison.

Entrepreneurs Alex Cronin and Josh Goodwin have signed a 10-year lease on the recently renovated 3,600 sq ft open plan ground floor space within the 18th Century building on Goodramgate.

The duo will open the doors to the restaurant called The Hilt next month.

The restaurant will create up to 20 new jobs and seat 60 diners, who will also be able to try their hand at axe-throwing.

It will sell American food with a Nordic twist. There will be six axe-throwing bays at the rear of the restaurant.

Mr Cronin said: “Axe throwing is hugely popular in America and Canada and it’s now growing in the UK, with venues in Leeds and Manchester. We wanted to create something unique in York and my successful background running and managing bars and restaurants in the city, meant that we were able to attract investment.”

Mr Cronin, who is from Virginia, came to England when he was 18 and Mr Goodwin, who is originally from York, lived in the US for five years.

Mr Cronin, 29, has worked in hospitality in York for more than 10 years running Speakeasy Libations, Cut & Chase, Bobo Lobos and 4Swings - a tiny cocktail bar in Spark York.

The Nordic-American themed restaurant will be designed to resemble a modern day Viking hall and the duo hope to tap into the city’s Viking history to create an inviting and fun destination for people living in York, and the thousands that visit it daily.

Mr Goodwin said: “We won’t have an alcohol licence, people will come here to eat and throw axes.

“It’s a great alternative to the plethora of bars in the city and anyone aged 13 and over can come and hone their Viking inspired axe throwing skills with us.

“We have already had a lot of interest from schools, colleges and other youth organisations.”

S Harrison completed a major refurbishment programme within the building last year, which now offers 14 apartments on the upper floors, and two ground floor commercial units – one of which is occupied by the high-street health, home and beauty retailer, Savers. David Clancy from S Harrison, said: “The Hilt is an exciting new development in the ongoing transformation of Hunter House.

“With such high levels of passing footfall it’s the ideal place for The Hilt.

“Just 120 metres from the iconic York Minster, people will no doubt find the concept really appealing, and we wish Alex and Josh all the best with their venture.”

Open from 10am to 10pm daily, the street food menu will include gourmet meat balls and Kroppkaka Swedish potato dumplings with a choice of sauces. There will also be a range of fresh, healthy and vegan options.