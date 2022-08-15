Axiologik launches new website to support business evolution and rebrand

The website launch is the final element of a brand-overhaul carried out by Axiologik.
Ben Davison, co-founder of the company, said: “Axiologik has evolved massively since its inception in 2016 and so our website and branding needed updating to reflect that. What started out as a labour of love between my co-founders and I has developed into a 100-plus team, delivering digital transformation projects for some of the biggest organisations in the country.”
The company's broader brand overhaul includes an updated logo and colour palette, as well a 12-point company manifesto.
Axiologik have also opened a new 270sq metre office in Holbeck.
Thompson are a Leeds-based agency, founded in 1984, and have worked on projects such the 2020 visual identity and tone voice refresh for NHS Digital, as well as working with mental health charity Mind and The Royal Foundation.