The website launch is the final element of a brand-overhaul carried out by Axiologik.

Ben Davison, co-founder of the company, said: “Axiologik has evolved massively since its inception in 2016 and so our website and branding needed updating to reflect that. What started out as a labour of love between my co-founders and I has developed into a 100-plus team, delivering digital transformation projects for some of the biggest organisations in the country.”

The company's broader brand overhaul includes an updated logo and colour palette, as well a 12-point company manifesto.

Axiologik launches new website to support business evolution and rebrand

Axiologik have also opened a new 270sq metre office in Holbeck.