Yorkshire Dales National Park planners have given the go-ahead to Barnsley-based The Brook Group for the most ambitious expansion of the hotel’s facilities to date.

The 18th century inn was sold to The Brook Group when the previous owners decided to retire in 2021.

The news also comes as the group received planning permission for the firm’s Castle Donington hotel, The Priest House, for the development of a new lodge park within the wider estate. The Kings Mills development, which has been approved by North West Leicestershire District Council planners, will feature 16 contemporary lodges on land previously used as a touring caravan park.

Planning has been approved for a new restaurant space and 14 luxury garden lodges at the Aysgarth Falls Hotel in North Yorkshire. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

The Brook Group’s Development Director, Darren Oxley, said: “This is a very exciting time for The Brook Group, as we focus our development plan on the hotel and leisure market in the UK, we believe we have a portfolio of projects that can take us into a successful period of growth.