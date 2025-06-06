B. Braun achieves platinum award from Microhive after raising £55,000 for charity

Leading healthcare company, B. Braun Medical Ltd, has been awarded platinum status from the national micro-giving scheme, Microhive, after raising an impressive £55,000 for charitable causes through employee donations.

Formerly known as Pennies from Heaven, Microhive is the UK’s largest micro-giving scheme for employees and pensioners. To date, the scheme has raised £8m by employers inviting their employees, pensioners, and suppliers to donate small amounts to charity regularly.

B. Braun has supported Microhive for over 12 years and is one of only nine UK businesses to achieve the platinum award, which goes to organisations which have over 40% of their staff signed up to the Microhive fundraising scheme.

Staff at companies participating in the scheme are encouraged to round up their monthly salary to the nearest pound, which is then distributed to over 250 charities around the UK via the Microhive scheme. This year, B. Braun has been fundraising for Kidney Care UK and the British Heart Foundation.

B. Braun staff outside their HQ at Thorncliffe Park in Sheffield

Kate Frost, CEO at Microhive, said: “Congratulations to the B. Braun team on running Microhive to such a high standard and raising over £55,000 so far for your charities.

“2025 has been a record year for the Microhive Awards, with more Platinum winners than ever before and having our first organisation to achieve a fantastic 100% participation rate.

“This comes after yet another year of challenging economic conditions, and yet many more organisations are looking to join Microhive each month, proving that while we may be facing difficult times as a society, we still consider charities and charitable giving high on our list of priorities.”

Michael Parden, Managing Director at B. Braun Medical Ltd said: “We are thrilled to have been recognised with the Platinum Award and to continue our partnership with Microhive, who are a vital supporter of UK charities.

“Our culture at B. Braun has always been focused on giving back to our communities, so achieving a 40% enrolment rate in the scheme means a lot to us. A huge thank you goes out to the many colleagues at B. Braun who have signed up for the scheme, their participation is the reason we can celebrate such an achievement.”