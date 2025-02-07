B. Braun HR Director honoured as Freeman of the Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire

Leading Sheffield-based pharmaceutical company, B. Braun Medical, announces that its HR Director, Helene Ghosh, has been honoured with the title of Freeman of the Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire Sheffield.

Helene has been an integral part of B. Braun's leadership team and has consistently demonstrated a keen interest in promoting Yorkshire heritage. This recent achievement recognises Helene's commitment to excellence and her proactive efforts within the community and industry.

The Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire, established in 1624, plays a crucial role in maintaining the standards of Sheffield-manufactured products and promoting the interests of the manufacturing industry in the region. Becoming a Freeman of the Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire means that you are granted a trademark and the right to set up your own business as a cutler in Sheffield.

B. Braun Medical Ltd. has a long-standing history of community engagement in Sheffield and South Yorkshire. The company actively invests in local talent through apprenticeship schemes, partners with educational institutions, and supports various charitable initiatives to improve healthcare access and outcomes across the region.

Master Cutler, Philip Rodrigo, with Helene Ghosh.

Helene said: "As someone who deeply values the heritage and traditions of Yorkshire, being recognised by the Company of Cutlers is an incredible honour. I am excited to leverage this opportunity to enhance our business practices at B. Braun to benefit our organisation and the community we serve."

“As a woman in a leadership position, I am passionate about empowering other women and advocating for greater gender diversity in the workplace. Through my role as Freeman, I hope to continue my efforts in fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for all employees.”