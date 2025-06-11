B. Braun launches second wave of ‘Beyond Boundaries’ training programme to drive workplace diversity and inclusion

Leading healthcare company, B. Braun Medical Ltd, recently launched the second wave of its ‘Beyond Boundaries’ training programme for leaders, building upon the company's commitment to enhancing its inclusive workplace.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 'Beyond Boundaries' programme is an initiative designed to equip leaders with the essential skills and insights needed to champion inclusion throughout the broader organisation, creating a workplace where every individual feels valued, respected, and empowered.

All people leaders at B. Braun are participating in a 6-month training initiative designed to nurture understanding of equity, and inclusivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ray Snell, Head of B. Braun UK Aseptic Production Services, said: "The Beyond Boundaries programme has been transformative for our leadership approach. It inspired me to implement skip-level meetings, where managers connect directly with team members beyond their immediate reports.

B. Braun Managing Director, Michael Parden

"What I particularly value is the open nature of these conversations - whether it's work-related or personal matters, team members feel comfortable sharing what's important to them. This initiative has significantly enhanced our inclusive culture and strengthened team bonds."

Nicola Heaton, B. Braun UK Superintendent Pharmacist, said: "The Beyond Boundaries programme has helped our teams feel more comfortable speaking up and sharing ideas. Getting our leaders together in these sessions has created an open environment where everyone feels they can contribute.

"We've found that when different teams meet regularly, it leads to better teamwork and new ideas. It's been great to see how this has helped everyone communicate better and feel more supported in their roles."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Parden, Managing Director of B. Braun UK, said: "At B. Braun, what matters most is creating an environment where every employee feels valued, heard, and empowered to contribute their unique perspectives.