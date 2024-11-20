B. Braun Medical Ltd announces two director appointments

B. Braun Medical Ltd, a leading healthcare company based in Sheffield, is pleased to announce the recent promotion of two senior leaders to Director roles, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth, development, and ongoing commitment to excellence in leadership.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joining B. Braun in 2012 as a General Manager for B. Braun Sterilog, Richard Wood has been appointed as the new Operations Director. Over the past decade, Richard has leveraged his 17 years of expertise in Production Leadership, Manufacturing Engineering, and Operational Excellence. In his new role, he will oversee, integrate, and streamline the operations teams across all departments.

Craig Cannings, who started his journey with B. Braun in 2010 as a Finance Manager, has been promoted to Finance Director. Formerly an auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers, he took on the role of Head of UK Group Finance in 2016. His strategic vision and leadership have been pivotal to the company's financial success and stability, leading to his new role as Finance Director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B. Braun is renowned for its excellent staff retention, a testament to its outstanding workplace practices and commitment to employee development. The company is further strengthening its inclusive practices by providing every leader with six months of dedicated leadership training, ensuring the continued success and growth of its remarkable team.

Richard Wood, Right: Craig Cannings

Michael Parden, Managing Director of B. Braun UK, said: "We are incredibly proud to celebrate the achievements of Richard and Craig. Their promotions reflect our commitment to recognising and nurturing talent within our organisation. We are confident that their leadership will continue to drive B. Braun towards new heights of success."

B. Braun Medical Ltd is a subsidiary of the B. Braun Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of medical devices and pharmaceutical products and services. With 63,000 employees in 64 countries, B. Braun develops high-quality product systems and services for users around the world.