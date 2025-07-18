B. Braun strengthens partnership with Yorkshire Air Ambulance

B. Braun, a leading healthcare company, has announced a significant expansion of its long-term partnership with Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA), including enhanced annual sponsorship and a five-year extension to the collaboration.

This renewed commitment deepens B. Braun’s role as YAA’s longest-standing corporate partner, providing both financial and professional support that now includes extended support for education and outreach programmes. The updated agreement reflects a shared dedication to ensuring the long-term sustainability of YAA’s life-saving services across the region.

As part of the increased support, B. Braun will help fund the charity’s school education programme, which delivers essential CPR awareness to late-primary school pupils across the region. B. Braun will also continue sponsorship of the charity’s educational and community vehicles, helping the YAA team transport equipment and deliver public awareness activities throughout Yorkshire.

YAA serves over five million people across four million acres of Yorkshire and relies entirely on public and corporate funding to operate its two state-of-the-art helicopters.

B. Braun staff stood in front of a Yorkshire Air Ambulance helicopter.

Michael Parden, Managing Director at B. Braun, said: “At B. Braun, our commitment to supporting Yorkshire Air Ambulance has grown stronger year after year. Having partnered with this incredible charity for over two decades, we're proud to be expanding our contribution to help ensure they can continue saving lives across our region.”

“This increased support reflects not only our belief in YAA’s mission, but also our dedication to the communities they serve every day. It's a privilege to stand alongside them and help drive forward the vital work they do.”

Katie Roberts, Director of Relationship Fundraising added: “We are extremely proud of our long-standing relationship with B. Braun and are grateful to them for their continued support of Yorkshire Air Ambulance. We take great pride in our educational work in the community, raising awareness of the work we do, and having the support of B. Braun to enable this is invaluable.”

