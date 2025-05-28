Bababing opens innovative retail concept

Yorkshire-based Bababing, the award-winning baby brand known for its feature-packed and affordable products, is launching its very first brick-and-mortar store. Located at Unit 2, Riverside Business Park, Royd Ings Avenue, Keighley, BD21 4AF, the new store goes beyond traditional retail and is designed to create a full experience for parents and their little ones.

The flagship location features a showroom for families to explore Bababing’s full range of products, from best-selling baby-bouncers and travel systems to the award-winning Raffi pushchair and more. Complimenting Bababing’s extensive online presence, this store gives parents the opportunity to view, touch and test products whilst receiving one-on-one advice from the expert team.

The demand for a retail experience that goes beyond products has led Bababing to also include a wellness and group space in the store. This area will be available to local parent and baby groups, as well as classes and meet-ups. The new space pairs perfectly with Bababing’s ethos of creating a community and supporting parents with quality products at a reasonable price point.

Jamie Robinson, Sales Director at Bababing, said; “This store is a huge milestone for us. We’ve always believed in creating a product that helps make parenting easier without the high-end price tag, so to be able to create a space that showcases our products and supports parents on a deeper level is incredible.”

Bababing founders Nick, Jamie and Ashley in the new storeBababing founders Nick, Jamie and Ashley in the new store
“There’s a lack of independent baby shops around the Yorkshire area, so we wanted to change that. It’s about more than just the sale of products, we have the opportunity to get closer to our customers and create a space where parents can come to learn, connect and feel part of something special.”

The new store is now open to visitors, from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday, and 10am to 2pm Saturday and Sunday.

For more information about Bababing and the new store opening, visit https://bababing.com or follow @bababing_world on Instagram and TikTok, and @bababingbaby on Facebook.

If you would like to book the available space for a group or class, please contact 01535 606871.

