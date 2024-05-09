BAE Systems anticipates ‘positive momentum’ from defence spending commitment

It came as the boss of the London-listed arms firm said it has seen a “strong” operational performance and is on track to meet its targets for the year.

BAE said its forecasts remain unchanged and, therefore, is on track to deliver sales growth of between 10 per cent and 12 per cent this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It said it is also predicting underlying earnings growth of between 11 per cent and 13 per cent for the year.

BAE Systems has said a UK Government commitment to boost defence spending and the recent US military aid deal for Ukraine should give the defence giant “further positive momentum”.(Photo Nicholas .T. Ansell/PA Wire)

The group said it is currently witnessing “high” levels of defence spending across its sectors and key markets.

“The recent passing of the US supplemental aid package to Ukraine and the commitment by the UK Government to spend 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2030 should build further positive momentum,” it added.

Last month, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised an extra £75 billion in defence spending over the next six years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sunak said he had made a choice to “prioritise defence”, adding: “I think that’s the right thing because, whether we like it or not, the world is more dangerous than at any moment since the Cold War.”

On Thursday, BAE highlighted a number of major contract awards including a £604m production deal for armoured multi-purpose vehicles.

It also highlighted that it is currently integrating the Ball Aerospace business it acquired earlier this year, for around £4.4bn.

It said the business, which has been renamed Space & Mission Systems has made a “good start” to the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charles Woodburn, BAE Systems chief executive, said: “Trading so far this year has been in line with expectations.

“Operational performance continues to be strong and our backlog and programme incumbencies underscore our confidence in our long-term value-creating model.

“Our global presence and diverse portfolio of products and services provide high visibility for top-line growth, margin expansion and cash generation in the coming years.”

Commenting on global market trends, Victoria Scholar, the head of investment at interactive investor said: “In terms of corporate updates, BAE Systems said it’s on track to meet its full-year guidance for higher earnings, driven partly by a recent commitment from the UK government to raise its defence spending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Overnight, China’s exports rose by 1.5 per cent year-on-year, ahead of expectations for 1 per cent and a major rebound from March’s 7.5 per cent slide.