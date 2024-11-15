BAE Systems to open £25m new artillery production factory in Sheffield next year
A new 94,000 sq ft facility will house a state-of-the-art factory specialising in artillery expertise that will deliver the Company’s M777 lightweight towed howitzer manufacturing capability and support the UK government’s ambitions to sustain and revitalise vital UK artillery capabilities.
It is expected to open next year, with work under way on the creation of the site.
“Our aim is to deliver long-term artillery capabilities for the UK, which will safeguard, sustain and grow a critical, specialised British industrial capability as well as provide important opportunities for exports,” said John Borton, managing director of BAE Systems’ Weapons Systems UK business.
“As we continue to grow our business to meet our customers’ evolving requirements, this significant investment will help us develop a highly-skilled and adaptable workforce as an important part of the national defence infrastructure.”
Clive Betts, Member of Parliament for Sheffield South East, has welcomed news of the new facility.
“Sheffield is well known for its strong history of world-class engineering and advanced manufacturing and BAE Systems’ investment in a new artillery facility and highly skilled jobs will ensure the city continues to play a key role in delivering both economic prosperity and national security.”
BAE Systems’ Weapons Systems UK designs, develops, manufactures and supports artillery systems and naval guns, and provides engineering capabilities.
A BAE spokesperson said: “The Sheffield site is the latest investment that BAE Systems is making in its UK facilities.
“A £300 million transformation of shipbuilding facilities is underway in Glasgow, more than £200 million is being spent on upgrading the UK munitions business to meet increased demand and £220m is being invested in a new factory in Rochester, Kent.”
In August, BAE Systems hiked its guidance for the year as heightened geopolitical tensions have caused nations to increase defence spending.
The FTSE 100 defence giant said its order numbers grew on the back of “high” demand globally.
BAE told investors that sales grew by 13 per cent to £13.4 billion for the six months to June 30, compared with the same period a year earlier.
It said sales were boosted by strong defence spending in key market as customers sought to address “the rising threat environment”.
Charles Woodburn, chief executive of BAE, said at the time: “We delivered a strong operational and financial performance in the first half of the year, giving us confidence to increase our year-end guidance across all our key metrics.
"Our order intake shows that demand for our products and services remains high and we are well positioned for sustained growth in the coming years.
“We will keep investing in new technologies, facilities and our people so that we can deliver on our record order backlog and help our government customers stay ahead in an uncertain world.”
