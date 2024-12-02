BAE Systems to recruit more than 2,400 apprentices and graduates in 2025

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company will be training a record 6,500 young people next year, with its investment in education and skills expected to reach £1 billion since the start of the decade, spent mainly on UK apprentices, graduates and experienced employees, as well as education outreach.

BAE Systems said its investment has led to the opening of its third multimillion-pound skills academy in Glasgow this year, which expands on its established academies in Barrow, Cumbria, and Samlesbury, Lancashire.

Chief executive Charles Woodburn said: “As the UK’s largest defence company, we rely on the skill and ingenuity of those who deliver our programmes, which is why it’s so crucial we continue to invest in our people.

Library image of Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to BAE Systems in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria. (Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Wire)