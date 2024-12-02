BAE Systems to recruit more than 2,400 apprentices and graduates in 2025

Defence giant BAE Systems is planning to recruit more than 2,400 new apprentices and graduates in 2025, boosting the number of people in training to 15 per cent of its UK workforce.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 09:50 BST

The company will be training a record 6,500 young people next year, with its investment in education and skills expected to reach £1 billion since the start of the decade, spent mainly on UK apprentices, graduates and experienced employees, as well as education outreach.

BAE Systems said its investment has led to the opening of its third multimillion-pound skills academy in Glasgow this year, which expands on its established academies in Barrow, Cumbria, and Samlesbury, Lancashire.

Chief executive Charles Woodburn said: “As the UK’s largest defence company, we rely on the skill and ingenuity of those who deliver our programmes, which is why it’s so crucial we continue to invest in our people.

Library image of Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to BAE Systems in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria. (Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Wire)Library image of Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to BAE Systems in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria. (Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Wire)
“With thousands of roles open for application across the length and breadth of the country and our exciting high technology programmes, there has never been a better time to embark on a new career with us.”

