BAKE: New concept-style bakery and café from brains behind Doh'hut and Things in Bread to open in Leeds
BAKE is a new concept-style bakery and café which ‘promises to bring something completely new to the city’.
BAKE founder Tom Stafford said it will combine the precision and artistry of French patisserie with renowned British classics.
“The whole ethos of BAKE is based on nostalgia, creating classic and much-loved sweet and savoury bakes but making them the best they’ve ever tasted”, he said.
"We’ll be reinventing everyday favourites and taking them to the next level whilst creating a relaxing space for people to take a moment to really enjoy every bite.”
The focal point of the café is a display cabinet showcasing an array of pastries and desserts.
A fully open bakery kitchen provides an almost immersive-like experience allowing customers to observe the artistry of BAKE’S expert pâtissiers as they wait for their order.
Tom added: “The design and interior of BAKE has always been hugely important to me. I’ve worked with Design Tonic on all my ventures, and the team there are great at really understanding my vision and then turning that into a reality.
“I want to create an unforgettable experience for BAKE customers, and I think we’ve definitely achieved that. I can’t wait for people to see it.”
Located on Mustard Wharf, the canal side café has 30 indoor and 25 outdoor covers.
Design Tonic sales director, Matty Toole said: “Tom’s commitment to outstanding hospitality is evident in his passion for excellence and for creating an offering that customers come back for time and time again.
“It has been a real pleasure to partner with him again and to bring BAKE to life. We wish him every success with the launch.”
BAKE is the third ‘dough’ venture for Tom.
His popular donut shop Doh’hut opened in Leeds in 2020 and sandwich shop Things in Bread then followed in 2023 with both amassing a huge following of loyal customers.
BAKE will open early 2025.
For more information visit @bake_leeds on Instagram.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.