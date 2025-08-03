Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baker & Baker, which operates a manufacturing site at Cutler Heights Lane in Bradford, reported gross profit growth of 7.5 per cent to €90.1m (£78.12m), and saw its adjusted EBITDA increase to €32.7m (£.28.35m).

This came as the firm’s group revenue grew slightly to €623.5m (£540.61m) during the period.

Baker & Baker CEO, Matthew Acheson, said: “We are pleased to have delivered another year of solid financial performance across the group, despite facing a series of geopolitical headwinds and fluctuating consumer confidence.

Baker & Baker CEO, Matthew Acheson. Photo by Mark Waugh.

“2024 saw continued inflation throughout the bakery industry, most notably in the price of cocoa, which has affected many bakery categories. We have worked closely with our customers to manage these turbulent inflationary effects.

“A series of strategic investments in our manufacturing capabilities have also delivered efficiencies and allowed us to expand our product capabilities for customers.”

Baker & Baker said it had invested approximately €14m (£12.14m) during the year into productivity, growth, and sustenance projects across its 12 manufacturing sites.

This included a significant investment at the company’s Delmenhorst site in Germany to improve the management and filtration of palm oil across the site’s doughnut lines

The firm said the project would deliver cost savings, as well as having a positive sustainability impact due to avoided carbon emissions via the use of lower palm oil volumes.

Additionally, the group invested in its Bradford site to install a new chocolate system, in a move Baker & Baker said had enabled it to diversify its product offering.

This paved the way for the launch of three new products into continental Europe, which the firm said had already seen strong initial growth in France during the first half of 2025.

These were part of a broader series of product launches from the firm during the year.

2024 also saw the company introduce its premium Côte d’Or brand for the first time in the European fresh bakery, building on its licensing partnership with Mondelēz.

Baker & Baker said it had also developed its non-European footprint, growing its customer base across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern markets.

The group recorded a slight decline in product volumes of 3.7 per cent during the year. It said this was due to rising raw material costs and other inflationary effects.