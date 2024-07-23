Mr Bailey visited the Bank of England’s Leeds office, which has around 70 staff, as part of a regional tour.

He added: “I'm delighted to be visiting the Leeds office today following our commitment to increase our presence here. Growing our operations in Leeds will contribute to a wider understanding of the Bank’s work across the UK and help us represent the people we serve"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Bailey became Governor in 2020. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) from 2016 until taking up the role of Governor. He was Deputy Governor for Prudential Regulation before going to the FCA as CEO.