Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey says expanded Leeds office will improve understanding of Bank’s work
Mr Bailey visited the Bank of England’s Leeds office, which has around 70 staff, as part of a regional tour.
He added: “I'm delighted to be visiting the Leeds office today following our commitment to increase our presence here. Growing our operations in Leeds will contribute to a wider understanding of the Bank’s work across the UK and help us represent the people we serve"
Mr Bailey became Governor in 2020. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) from 2016 until taking up the role of Governor. He was Deputy Governor for Prudential Regulation before going to the FCA as CEO.
Previously, Mr Bailey worked at the Bank in a number of areas, most recently as Executive Director for Banking Services and Chief Cashier, as well as Head of the Bank's Special Resolution Unit.
