Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey visits Doncaster to hear of business community challenges
Addressing a crowd of over 100 delegates, Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, attended a breakfast session on Friday morning at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, where he shared his views and insights on the state of the nation’s economy.
Mr Bailey also engaged with delegates as they described their experience of business trading conditions locally, nationally, and internationally.
Mr Bailey, said: “It was an insightful and informative session today speaking to a variety of businesses from Doncaster and the surrounding area.
"While we have a wide array of economic data and intelligence on the national and local economic environment at the Bank, it is always useful to hear first hand just what some of the challenges and opportunities the business community in towns like Doncaster are currently facing.”
While at the breakfast session, Mr Bailey – alongside the chief executive of Doncaster Chamber, Dan Fell – also opened Yorkshire Wildlife Park’s new HEX Connect conference centre, which acted as the venue for the visit.
Mr Fell said: “We are extremely grateful to Andrew for carving out time in his schedule to engage with Doncaster’s business communities. Given its role in the economy, it’s important for The Bank of England to engage with firms on the ground who, day to day, are driving our economy forward.
“The fact that Andrew has come up to South Yorkshire for these insights — rather than defaulting to one of our nation’s core cities— is especially appreciated, as it means that we’ve had an opportunity to apprise him of the unique challenges, and equally unique opportunities, that we face here in the region and to share perspectives that may differ from those in places such as London and the South East.
“As articulated in our ten-year vision, Doncaster ’35: A Manifesto for a Winning City, one of our key ambitions for South Yorkshire over the next decade is that it will have a stronger voice at the national table, and more strategic relationships with those who empowered to make meaningful change. Events like these are therefore incredibly important.”
Andy Morley, mroup Managing director for Clear Group and one of the event attendees, added: “It was a privilege to hear from Andrew, as he shared his knowledge and authoritative insights on the UK economy and where we are heading next. Better still, it was great to actually be included in that conversation as a local businessperson and to have this opportunity to help shape the Bank of England’s future decision making.”
