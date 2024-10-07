Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Addressing a crowd of over 100 delegates, Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, attended a breakfast session on Friday morning at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, where he shared his views and insights on the state of the nation’s economy.

Mr Bailey also engaged with delegates as they described their experience of business trading conditions locally, nationally, and internationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Bailey, said: “It was an insightful and informative session today speaking to a variety of businesses from Doncaster and the surrounding area.

Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, addresses attendees at Doncaster Chamber's event. Photo:Shaun Flannery.

"While we have a wide array of economic data and intelligence on the national and local economic environment at the Bank, it is always useful to hear first hand just what some of the challenges and opportunities the business community in towns like Doncaster are currently facing.”

While at the breakfast session, Mr Bailey – alongside the chief executive of Doncaster Chamber, Dan Fell – also opened Yorkshire Wildlife Park’s new HEX Connect conference centre, which acted as the venue for the visit.

Mr Fell said: “We are extremely grateful to Andrew for carving out time in his schedule to engage with Doncaster’s business communities. Given its role in the economy, it’s important for The Bank of England to engage with firms on the ground who, day to day, are driving our economy forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fact that Andrew has come up to South Yorkshire for these insights — rather than defaulting to one of our nation’s core cities— is especially appreciated, as it means that we’ve had an opportunity to apprise him of the unique challenges, and equally unique opportunities, that we face here in the region and to share perspectives that may differ from those in places such as London and the South East.

“As articulated in our ten-year vision, Doncaster ’35: A Manifesto for a Winning City, one of our key ambitions for South Yorkshire over the next decade is that it will have a stronger voice at the national table, and more strategic relationships with those who empowered to make meaningful change. Events like these are therefore incredibly important.”