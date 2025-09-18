Bank of England holds interest rates at 4 per cent: This is what it means for consumers
The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to keep rates unchanged, following a 0.25 percentage point cut in August.
Governor Andrew Bailey said: “Although we expect inflation to return to our 2 per cent target, we’re not out of the woods yet so any future cuts will need to be made gradually and carefully.”
The MPC said it was being cautious about cutting borrowing costs until it had more evidence that pressures on UK inflation were easing.
Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation stayed at 3.8 per cent in August, official data showed on Wednesday, remaining at the highest level since the beginning of 2024 and above the Bank’s 2 per cent target rate.
Food and drink inflation rose to 5.1 per cent, the fifth month in a row that price rises had accelerated.
The MPC said evidence from its network of agents across the UK pointed to higher commodity prices, globally and in the UK, as accounting for much of the increase over the past year – particularly for beef, cocoa beans and coffee.
“Labour costs and costs associated with new packaging regulation had also accounted for some of the increase in food prices,” it wrote in the summary of its decision.
Two policymakers, Swati Dhingra and Alan Taylor, were outvoted in calling for a quarter point cut to 3.75 per cent.